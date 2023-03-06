Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Stock Position Boosted by Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULVGet Rating) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,707,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331,947 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 7.6% of Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $52,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NULV. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $84,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $84,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:NULV traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $34.77. The company had a trading volume of 121,890 shares. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $30.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.38.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

