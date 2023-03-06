OKB Price Reaches $48.17 on Major Exchanges (OKB)

OKB (OKB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One OKB token can currently be bought for $48.17 or 0.00215225 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, OKB has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. OKB has a total market capitalization of $11.88 billion and approximately $36.01 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OKB Profile

OKB launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 246,638,974 tokens. The official website for OKB is www.okx.com. OKB’s official Twitter account is @okx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OKB is https://reddit.com/r/okx.

According to CryptoCompare, “OKB token is the native token of the OKX exchange and a utility token on the Ethereum blockchain. It’s used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants, and rewards. OKB offers up to 40% savings on trading fees, passive income with OKX Earn, and participation in Jumpstart token sales. OKB is issued by OK Blockchain Foundation with a supply limit of 300 million, and tokens are burned to maintain value. Benefits of OKB include access to OKX ecosystem partners such as Ledger Vault, Coinomi, and Cryptohopper.”

