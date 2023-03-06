Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Chairman Sells $4,209,000.00 in Stock

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) Chairman Michael D. Siegal sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $4,209,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,127,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,251,280.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Olympic Steel Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZEUS traded down $3.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.13. The company had a trading volume of 193,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,534. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.84 and its 200-day moving average is $33.63. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.62 and a 1-year high of $58.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.60 million, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Olympic Steel Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Olympic Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is currently 6.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Olympic Steel

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 12.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Olympic Steel in the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Olympic Steel during the first quarter worth approximately $309,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Olympic Steel by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,918,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,769,000 after buying an additional 186,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Olympic Steel by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 880,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,861,000 after buying an additional 7,798 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

