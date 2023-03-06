Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 194.13% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Oncolytics Biotech stock opened at $1.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.76 million, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 2.15. Oncolytics Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $2.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 357.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 88,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.

