Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) PT Set at C$9.00 by Cantor Fitzgerald

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$9.00 price target by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 320.56% from the stock’s previous close.
Oncolytics Biotech Stock Down 1.8 %
Oncolytics Biotech stock traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$2.14. The company had a trading volume of 14,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,499. The stock has a market cap of C$126.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.70. Oncolytics Biotech has a 1 year low of C$1.06 and a 1 year high of C$3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.07.
Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile
