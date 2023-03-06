Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) PT Set at C$9.00 by Cantor Fitzgerald

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$9.00 price target by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 320.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Oncolytics Biotech Stock Down 1.8 %

Oncolytics Biotech stock traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$2.14. The company had a trading volume of 14,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,499. The stock has a market cap of C$126.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.70. Oncolytics Biotech has a 1 year low of C$1.06 and a 1 year high of C$3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.07.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

