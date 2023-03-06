onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) is Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd’s 4th Largest Position

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,200 shares during the period. onsemi makes up 8.9% of Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.10% of onsemi worth $26,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in onsemi by 3.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of onsemi during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in onsemi by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in onsemi by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in onsemi by 22.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ON shares. Citigroup increased their target price on onsemi from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on onsemi from $77.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of onsemi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on onsemi from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.44.
Shares of NASDAQ ON traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,654,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,157,863. The company has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.74. onsemi has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $87.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.78 and a 200-day moving average of $69.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.78.
onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. onsemi had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
onsemi announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
