Oppenheimer Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $31.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.15% from the stock’s previous close.
AMH has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $31.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.03.
American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance
American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $31.36 on Monday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $43.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.41 and a 200-day moving average of $32.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.17, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Institutional Trading of American Homes 4 Rent
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,349,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 953,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,807,000 after acquiring an additional 39,221 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.2% in the third quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 11,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 61,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 429.0% in the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,971,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,962 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About American Homes 4 Rent
American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.
