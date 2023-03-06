Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Friday, March 10th

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Friday, March 10th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, March 10th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, March 10th.
Orchard Therapeutics Stock Down 0.4 %
Orchard Therapeutics stock opened at $0.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market cap of $60.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.88. Orchard Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.49.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
About Orchard Therapeutics
Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.
