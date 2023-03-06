Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Friday, March 10th

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Friday, March 10th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, March 10th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, March 10th.

Orchard Therapeutics Stock Down 0.4 %

Orchard Therapeutics stock opened at $0.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market cap of $60.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.88. Orchard Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.49.

Get Orchard Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Orchard Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 29,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 54,270 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC raised its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 164,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 64,853 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,401,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 91,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 19.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 749,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 124,478 shares in the last quarter. 44.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.