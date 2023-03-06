Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) CAO Sells $16,530.00 in Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $16,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,093.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Oscar Health Stock Up 5.8 %

Oscar Health stock opened at $4.96 on Monday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $10.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 959.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 9,173 shares during the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OSCR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Oscar Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Oscar Health to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.79.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

