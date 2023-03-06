Oxen Price Reaches $0.17 on Exchanges (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One Oxen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000745 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oxen has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Oxen has a total market cap of $10.35 million and approximately $216,879.16 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,529.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.52 or 0.00392908 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00014887 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $152.82 or 0.00678288 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00087627 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $124.30 or 0.00551719 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004422 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00009760 BTC.

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 62,174,585 coins and its circulating supply is 61,703,560 coins. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

