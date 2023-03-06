Palantir Technologies Inc. Has $120,000 Stock Position in BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY)

Palantir Technologies Inc. decreased its position in shares of BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,000 shares during the period. BlackSky Technology accounts for approximately 0.2% of Palantir Technologies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Palantir Technologies Inc. owned about 0.07% of BlackSky Technology worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKSY. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BlackSky Technology during the first quarter valued at $2,870,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in BlackSky Technology by 102.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,537,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 779,523 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in BlackSky Technology by 499.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 199,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 165,891 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackSky Technology by 73.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 315,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 133,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in BlackSky Technology during the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKSY traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.01. 653,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,894. BlackSky Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $3.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on BlackSky Technology in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to commercial and government customers worldwide. The company processes a range of observations from its constellation, as well as various space, internet-of-things, and terrestrial based sensors and data feeds.

