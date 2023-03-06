Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Sold by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,709 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 18.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 62,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 482,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on PLTR. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.64.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PLTR opened at $8.32 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.66. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $14.86.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $508.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 809,398 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $5,665,786.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,025,806. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 809,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $5,665,786.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,025,806. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $39,637.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 334,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,856,136.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 993,960 shares of company stock worth $7,452,887 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

