Palantir Technologies Inc. Sells 283,165 Shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. (NASDAQ:STRC)

Palantir Technologies Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,211,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283,165 shares during the quarter. Sarcos Technology and Robotics comprises 4.8% of Palantir Technologies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Palantir Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Sarcos Technology and Robotics were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STRC. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 24.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sarcos Technology and Robotics Stock Down 2.1 %
STRC stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.56. The stock had a trading volume of 224,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,937. Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $7.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.53.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Sarcos Technology and Robotics
Sarcos Corp., a robotics and sensor company, designs, builds, and produces dexterous tele-operated robotic systems. Its products include Guardian S, an unmanned ground vehicle for security, inspection, and non-destructive testing available in a Robot-as-a-Service offering; Guardian GT, a big arm system or dual-armed human-controlled robot mounted on an agile tracked vehicle base for commercial, industrial, and first responder environments; and Guardian XO, a robot that features an exoskeleton suit; SenSuit controller garment for enhanced teleoperation of the Guardian XT (a highly dexterous mobile robotic system); and humanoid solutions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sarcos Technology and Robotics (STRC)
- Go Where the Money Is. Here’s 3 Top Bank Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Another Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock
- Solar Tech-Services; Nextracker Should Be On Your Radar
- Is American Lithium a Safe Bet as Demand for Lithium Soars
- Highwoods Properties, High-quality Real Estate for a Discount
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Sarcos Technology and Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarcos Technology and Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.