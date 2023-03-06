Palestra Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 479,798 Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 479,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,480,000. Trane Technologies makes up 3.3% of Palestra Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Palestra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Trane Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth $34,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,007.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 70.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth $56,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Trane Technologies stock traded up $1.16 on Monday, reaching $195.27. 638,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,319,828. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $120.64 and a 52 week high of $196.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.95 and a 200 day moving average of $167.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on TT shares. Bank of America cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $85,941.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,268,929.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total value of $3,920,171.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,948,901.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $85,941.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,268,929.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,925 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,431. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

