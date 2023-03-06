Palestra Capital Management LLC Has $105.25 Million Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Palestra Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,123,407 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 231,508 shares during the quarter. Expedia Group makes up approximately 5.0% of Palestra Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Palestra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Expedia Group worth $105,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Expedia Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,159,605,000 after acquiring an additional 741,856 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Expedia Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,216,952 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $494,724,000 after acquiring an additional 189,922 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Expedia Group by 187.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $375,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,933 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,058,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Expedia Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,525,008 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $144,616,000 after acquiring an additional 30,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $576,355.13. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at $991,797.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $576,355.13. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at $991,797.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $70,609.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,901.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Expedia Group Stock Up 2.2 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPE. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.45.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,125. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.39 and a fifty-two week high of $203.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.70.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 21.58%. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Featured Stories

