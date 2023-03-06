Palestra Capital Management LLC Has $149.56 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Palestra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 110.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 841,905 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 441,905 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 7.0% of Palestra Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Palestra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $149,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp lifted its position in Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,312 shares of company stock valued at $20,759,745 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Visa Stock Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on V. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

NYSE V traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $227.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,318,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,594,177. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.50. The stock has a market cap of $427.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $234.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.17%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.