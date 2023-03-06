Palo Alto Investors LP Has $21.40 Million Stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Palo Alto Investors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,166,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 325,044 shares during the quarter. Vanda Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 1.7% of Palo Alto Investors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Palo Alto Investors LP owned 3.83% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $21,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,796,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,790,000 after acquiring an additional 114,055 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,063,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,956,000 after buying an additional 735,865 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,636,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,637,000 after buying an additional 427,819 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,928,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,944,000 after buying an additional 50,962 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,734,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,021,000 after buying an additional 54,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 4,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $50,843.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,897.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 4,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $50,843.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,897.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Timothy Williams sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $56,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,551 shares in the company, valued at $613,732.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $6.37 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 186,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,289. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average of $9.04. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $12.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.09 and a beta of 0.72.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

