Paloma Partners Management Co Boosts Stock Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,700 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Splunk were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the second quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the second quarter worth $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Splunk stock traded up $3.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.26. 1,056,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,172. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.92 and its 200 day moving average is $88.45. The firm has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.40 and a beta of 1.29. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $150.79.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. BTIG Research increased their target price on Splunk from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Splunk from $115.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen increased their target price on Splunk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Splunk from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.88.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

