Paloma Partners Management Co Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 108.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 62.5% in the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 355,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,660,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 52,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 94.2% in the third quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $153.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,708. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.50. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.33 and a 1-year high of $160.30.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

