Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCYGet Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the January 31st total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of DQJCY stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $18.77. The stock had a trading volume of 50,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,721. Pan Pacific International has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $19.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.71.

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corp. engages in the retail of home electrical appliances, miscellaneous household goods, food, watches, and fashion-related merchandises. It operates through the following segments: Retail Business, Tenant Leasing and Other Business. The Retail Business segment sells electrical appliances, daily commodities, foods, watches, fashion merchandise, sporting goods, leisure equipment, DIY products, and others.

