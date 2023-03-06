Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 87.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,883 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARA. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,095,014,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $773,643,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $633,173,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,640,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.86.

PARA traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $22.49. 4,018,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,523,771. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.17 and a 200-day moving average of $20.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.63. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $15.29 and a 12-month high of $39.21.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. Paramount Global had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

