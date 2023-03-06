Parian Global Management LP Has $243,000 Stock Position in Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA)

Parian Global Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568,288 shares during the quarter. Sera Prognostics comprises about 0.8% of Parian Global Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Parian Global Management LP owned about 0.49% of Sera Prognostics worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sera Prognostics by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 186,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 8,718 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sera Prognostics by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 188,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 12,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SERA shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sera Prognostics from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sera Prognostics in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Sera Prognostics Stock Down 2.7 %

About Sera Prognostics

SERA traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.67. The stock had a trading volume of 23,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,421. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.71. Sera Prognostics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.48 and a current ratio of 10.48.

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies.

