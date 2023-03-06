Parian Global Management LP Invests $118,000 in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Quanterix makes up approximately 0.4% of Parian Global Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Quanterix in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Quanterix in the third quarter valued at about $158,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Quanterix in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Quanterix by 23.9% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 310,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Quanterix by 7.4% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 639,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,361,000 after buying an additional 44,055 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanterix Stock Performance

Shares of QTRX traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.79. 111,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,423. Quanterix Co. has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $31.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Quanterix Profile

A number of analysts have recently commented on QTRX shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Quanterix from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Quanterix from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

(Get Rating)

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

