Parian Global Management LP Makes New Investment in Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 290,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000. Alpha Teknova accounts for approximately 3.2% of Parian Global Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Alpha Teknova by 418.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Alpha Teknova by 825.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,841 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Alpha Teknova by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Teknova in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. 22.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alpha Teknova alerts:

Alpha Teknova Stock Performance

Shares of TKNO stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.95. The company had a trading volume of 745 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,440. Alpha Teknova, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day moving average of $4.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alpha Teknova Company Profile

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TKNO. Cowen decreased their target price on Alpha Teknova from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Alpha Teknova to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Alpha Teknova from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

(Get Rating)

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides critical reagents for life sciences market in the United States and internationally. Its reagents enable the discovery, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Teknova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Teknova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.