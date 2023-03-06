Parian Global Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET)

Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 22,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000. Forum Energy Technologies comprises 1.5% of Parian Global Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Parian Global Management LP owned about 0.38% of Forum Energy Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 171,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 12,115 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 25.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the second quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th.

In other news, Director Michael Mcshane purchased 2,500 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.83 per share, for a total transaction of $74,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,645.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FET traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.76. The stock had a trading volume of 24,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,194. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $33.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.08). Forum Energy Technologies had a net margin of 0.54% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $190.70 million for the quarter.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry. The firm operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, as well as other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

