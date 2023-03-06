Parian Global Management LP Purchases New Shares in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 136,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,000. Inotiv makes up approximately 7.5% of Parian Global Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Parian Global Management LP owned 0.53% of Inotiv as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOTV. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Inotiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 30.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Inotiv by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Inotiv in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the second quarter worth about $150,000. 52.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Inotiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded Inotiv from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Inotiv from $64.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Inotiv Stock Performance

Inotiv stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,599. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.84 and its 200 day moving average is $12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Inotiv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $27.22.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Inotiv had a negative net margin of 58.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $150.47 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Inotiv, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO John Gregory Beattie purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $34,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 63,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,927.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Inotiv Profile

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Research Services and Research Products. The Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

