Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Declares $1.00 None Dividend

Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) declared a None dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, April 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th.
Park Aerospace Stock Up 1.3 %
NYSE PKE opened at $16.76 on Monday. Park Aerospace has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $16.92. The firm has a market cap of $343.08 million, a PE ratio of 42.97 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.72.
Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.87 million for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 15.05%.
PKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Park Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Park Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.
Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.
