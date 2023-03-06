Park West Asset Management LLC Makes New $6.25 Million Investment in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 500,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,250,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCG. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PG&E by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 11.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in PG&E by 3.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 24,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in PG&E by 21.1% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PG&E by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PCG. UBS Group cut PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PG&E to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $1,058,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,325 shares in the company, valued at $20,144,187.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $1,058,529.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,144,187.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $915,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 187,743,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,864,967,183.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PCG traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.69. 9,324,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,528,567. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.76. The company has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.10. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $16.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). PG&E had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

