Park West Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Park West Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,399,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530,351 shares during the quarter. NortonLifeLock accounts for approximately 7.7% of Park West Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Park West Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.95% of NortonLifeLock worth $108,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NLOK. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the third quarter valued at $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 41.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 31.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 53.4% in the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NLOK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th.

NortonLifeLock Price Performance

About NortonLifeLock

NASDAQ NLOK traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,056,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,778,808. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.94. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

