Park West Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Park West Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,762,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,539,315 shares during the quarter. CarParts.com makes up about 1.0% of Park West Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Park West Asset Management LLC owned 5.06% of CarParts.com worth $14,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in CarParts.com by 3.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in CarParts.com by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in CarParts.com by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 454,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in CarParts.com by 1.7% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 219,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in CarParts.com in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRTS traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.41. 241,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,708. The company has a market cap of $349.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -655.00 and a beta of 2.20. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $9.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.63 and a 200 day moving average of $5.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In related news, Director Jim Barnes bought 24,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.12 per share, with a total value of $150,552.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 66,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,573.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of CarParts.com from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CarParts.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of CarParts.com to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

