Park West Asset Management LLC Takes Position in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,812,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,369,000. Beauty Health accounts for about 1.5% of Park West Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Park West Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.20% of Beauty Health as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 9.9% in the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,071,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000,000 after buying an additional 365,790 shares during the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the third quarter worth $4,037,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 35,742.3% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 55,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 55,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 390.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,752,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,667,000 after buying an additional 1,395,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.
Beauty Health Price Performance
Beauty Health stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,023. The company has a quick ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 10.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.18. The Beauty Health Company has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $19.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -71.39 and a beta of 1.16.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Beauty Health Company Profile
The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.
