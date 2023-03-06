Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Buys 21,398 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 545,133 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,398 shares during the period. Alphatec comprises about 1.4% of Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $4,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEC. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its position in Alphatec by 37.1% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,633,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,680,000 after purchasing an additional 442,021 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alphatec by 16.9% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,718,120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,258,000 after purchasing an additional 392,635 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Alphatec by 327.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 456,972 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 350,032 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alphatec during the third quarter worth approximately $2,989,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Alphatec by 20.9% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,386,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,119,000 after purchasing an additional 239,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Insider Activity at Alphatec

In related news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $529,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 497,974 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,544.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $529,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 497,974 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,544.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Todd Koning sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $332,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 432,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,377,087.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 554,821 shares of company stock worth $7,683,175. 33.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphatec Price Performance

ATEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alphatec from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Alphatec from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.97. The stock had a trading volume of 206,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,531. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.84. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.73 and a twelve month high of $16.22.

About Alphatec

(Get Rating)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.