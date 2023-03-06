Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Buys 21,398 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 545,133 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,398 shares during the period. Alphatec comprises about 1.4% of Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $4,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEC. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its position in Alphatec by 37.1% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,633,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,680,000 after purchasing an additional 442,021 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alphatec by 16.9% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,718,120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,258,000 after purchasing an additional 392,635 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Alphatec by 327.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 456,972 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 350,032 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alphatec during the third quarter worth approximately $2,989,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Alphatec by 20.9% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,386,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,119,000 after purchasing an additional 239,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.59% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Alphatec
In related news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $529,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 497,974 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,544.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $529,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 497,974 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,544.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Todd Koning sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $332,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 432,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,377,087.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 554,821 shares of company stock worth $7,683,175. 33.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ ATEC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.97. The stock had a trading volume of 206,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,531. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.84. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.73 and a twelve month high of $16.22.
Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.
