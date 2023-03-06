Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Grows Position in Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) by 385.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,208 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings in Silence Therapeutics were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 11,410 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC grew its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 176.4% during the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 79,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 50,820 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 27.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 965,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,350,000 after purchasing an additional 205,815 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 120.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 550,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after buying an additional 300,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 126.3% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,508,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,888,000 after purchasing an additional 841,750 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SLN shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Silence Therapeutics from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Silence Therapeutics from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Silence Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Silence Therapeutics Price Performance

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile

SLN stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.12. 29,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,162. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.43 and its 200-day moving average is $12.65. Silence Therapeutics plc has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $21.32.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

