Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC cut its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 235,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,304 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned about 0.45% of Fulcrum Therapeutics worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FULC. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 207.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8,884 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $68,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 17.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.86.

Shares of FULC traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.80. The stock had a trading volume of 360,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,189. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.40. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $24.79. The firm has a market cap of $301.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.25.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Gould sold 6,766 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $101,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,497,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,923,076 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $24,999,988.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,609,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,926,152. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Gould sold 6,766 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $101,490.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,497,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,372,675 shares of company stock valued at $38,695,655 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

