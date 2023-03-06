Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Has $12.47 Million Stock Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 117,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,811 shares during the period. Neurocrine Biosciences accounts for 3.5% of Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $12,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NBIX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $84,115,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 379.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 539,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,251,000 after buying an additional 426,675 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,508,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,012,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,199,000 after buying an additional 354,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,071,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,479,000 after buying an additional 296,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc acquired 4,395,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,032,821.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,575,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,148,806.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc purchased 4,395,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,032,821.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,575,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,148,806.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,749 shares of company stock worth $7,706,823. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.20. The company had a trading volume of 153,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,799. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.13 and a beta of 0.50. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.25 and a 12-month high of $129.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.65.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.