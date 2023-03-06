Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Has $3.82 Million Position in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) by 272.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 687,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 502,817 shares during the quarter. Sutro Biopharma makes up 1.1% of Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned 1.20% of Sutro Biopharma worth $3,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $56,000. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Sutro Biopharma Price Performance

About Sutro Biopharma

Shares of STRO traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $5.58. 196,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,104. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.70. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $9.75.

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

