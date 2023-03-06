Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Has $891,000 Holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,381 shares during the quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MIRM. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,788,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,441,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1,221.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 694,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,589,000 after buying an additional 641,804 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,749,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,754,000 after buying an additional 353,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 522,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after buying an additional 245,190 shares in the last quarter.

MIRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Shares of MIRM stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $23.82. 55,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,088. The stock has a market cap of $878.24 million, a PE ratio of -21.20 and a beta of 1.33. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $30.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.54.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its products include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz in May 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

