Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,358 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DXCM. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 327.3% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 17,902,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,334,252,000 after purchasing an additional 13,712,968 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 333.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,707,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $425,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389,431 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in DexCom by 319.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,093,538 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $305,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118,722 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in DexCom by 280.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,877,274 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $288,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 184.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,769,072 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $280,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DXCM. Wolfe Research began coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on DexCom from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $46,378.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,454,510.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $46,378.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,454,510.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 45,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $4,822,940.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,117,708.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 155,752 shares of company stock valued at $16,842,233 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded down $9.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $113.24. 2,764,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,653,007. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.89 and a 52-week high of $134.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a PE ratio of 138.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.72.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $815.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

