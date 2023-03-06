Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Makes New Investment in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,642,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,502,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,272,322,000 after acquiring an additional 151,212 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,562,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,473,000 after buying an additional 10,748 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,526,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,460,000 after buying an additional 224,011 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,250,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,662,000 after buying an additional 66,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,128,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,972,000 after buying an additional 27,091 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $268,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at $2,982,695. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $268,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,982,695. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total value of $106,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,250,121.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,000 shares of company stock worth $10,875,740 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMRN traded down $6.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.76. 2,545,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520,413. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.45 and a 200-day moving average of $97.67. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $70.73 and a one year high of $117.77. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.76 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.37.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

