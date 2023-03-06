Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Sells 38,125 Shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lessened its stake in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 139,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,125 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings in Arcellx were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcellx by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Arcellx by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Arcellx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Arcellx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Arcellx by 206.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcellx alerts:

Arcellx Stock Performance

Shares of ACLX stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.16. 71,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,190. Arcellx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $35.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.53. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Arcellx in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Arcellx from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Arcellx from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Arcellx from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Arcellx from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

In other Arcellx news, insider Christopher Heery sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $44,063.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,790 shares of company stock worth $729,411.

Arcellx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.