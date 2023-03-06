Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Takes $1.63 Million Position in X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 950,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned about 1.37% of X4 Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $11,155,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC lifted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 111.6% during the third quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 6,389,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369,896 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 258.7% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 4,126,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975,993 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 55.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,546,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 913,242 shares during the period. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 698.9% in the third quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 830,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 726,674 shares during the last quarter. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ XFOR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.95. 191,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,532. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $2.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In other news, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 27,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $25,780.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,962.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,692 shares of company stock worth $50,864. Company insiders own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, X4 Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.86.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

