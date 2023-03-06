Parsifal Capital Management LP Has $28.62 Million Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Parsifal Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 790,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 398,944 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Financial accounts for about 1.6% of Parsifal Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Parsifal Capital Management LP owned about 0.29% of Fidelity National Financial worth $28,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 9,059 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 277,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after buying an additional 48,434 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 204,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after buying an additional 59,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FNF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.19. 584,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,662. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.51 and a 12 month high of $50.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.36.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.22). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FNF shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

