Parsifal Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Parsifal Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,624,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,503,000. VICI Properties accounts for approximately 2.8% of Parsifal Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Parsifal Capital Management LP owned 0.17% of VICI Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248,110 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,778,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,252,000 after purchasing an additional 27,894,859 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 28,950,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,715 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,955,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,815,000 after purchasing an additional 8,363,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,920,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,810,000 after acquiring an additional 822,744 shares in the last quarter.

VICI Properties stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,824,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,144,541. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $35.69. The company has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

VICI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.77.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

