Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Price Target Lowered to C$14.00 at Barclays

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Pason Systems in a report on Monday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$19.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Pason Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$18.60.

Shares of PSI traded down C$0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching C$13.99. 96,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,969. The stock has a market cap of C$1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Pason Systems has a twelve month low of C$12.05 and a twelve month high of C$17.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.89.

In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan Faber sold 4,600 shares of Pason Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.10, for a total value of C$74,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$676,200. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

