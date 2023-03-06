Patient Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Patient Capital Management LLC grew its position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 763,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153,000 shares during the period. Farfetch accounts for approximately 2.8% of Patient Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Patient Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of Farfetch worth $5,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 240,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 29,157 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,874,000. Regal Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 605,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 216,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,398,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,666,000 after acquiring an additional 11,570,054 shares during the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FTCH traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,482,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,839,458. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.99. Farfetch Ltd has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $17.73.

FTCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Farfetch from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Farfetch from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Farfetch from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Farfetch from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Farfetch has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.72.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

