Patient Capital Management LLC Buys 22,850 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Patient Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,850 shares during the period. Travel + Leisure accounts for approximately 2.0% of Patient Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Patient Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $3,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 882 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $34,027.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,545.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TNL traded up $0.92 on Monday, hitting $43.48. The company had a trading volume of 227,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,376. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.67. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12-month low of $33.57 and a 12-month high of $59.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.50.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.96 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. It provides vacation experiences and travel inspiration to owners, members, and subscribers through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe, Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands, and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

