Patient Capital Management LLC Has $7.36 Million Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Patient Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 32,150 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 3.7% of Patient Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Patient Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $7,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. L1 Capital Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 720,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,595,000 after acquiring an additional 46,335 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 286,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,917,000 after acquiring an additional 57,900 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 19,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on BABA shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. HSBC dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.13.

BABA stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.69. 10,585,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,925,678. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.62. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $125.84. The company has a market cap of $240.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.91, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

