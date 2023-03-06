Patient Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Patient Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 173,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,000. Patient Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Canada Goose at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Canada Goose by 27.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 363,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after buying an additional 77,376 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Canada Goose by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 354,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after buying an additional 19,918 shares in the last quarter. Commons Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Canada Goose during the second quarter valued at about $181,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Canada Goose by 48.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 72,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Canada Goose during the third quarter valued at about $1,270,000. 42.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOOS shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.89.

GOOS traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.56. 262,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,631,186. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $28.53.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

