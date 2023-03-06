PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Permit Capital LLC

Permit Capital LLC reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. PayPal makes up about 1.8% of Permit Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Permit Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in PayPal by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.24. 3,069,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,304,954. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $122.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $87.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.22.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

