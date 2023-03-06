PCTEL (PCTI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 7th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
PCTEL Price Performance
NASDAQ:PCTI opened at $4.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.65. The firm has a market cap of $88.22 million, a PE ratio of 78.35 and a beta of 0.43. PCTEL has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $5.68.
PCTEL Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 366.73%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PCTEL
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PCTEL in a research report on Saturday, December 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
PCTEL Company Profile
PCTEL, Inc engages in the provision of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. It designs and manufactures precision antennas and provides test and measurement products that improve the performance of wireless networks globally. The firm’s products include combination antennas, WiFi/Bluetooth/BLE, LMR/TETRA/P25, /GNSS/GPS, cellular(5G, LTE, CBRS, 3G, 2G), custom antennas, and Mounts, Cable, and Accessories.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PCTEL (PCTI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for PCTEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCTEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.