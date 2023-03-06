PCTEL (PCTI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 7th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PCTEL Price Performance

NASDAQ:PCTI opened at $4.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.65. The firm has a market cap of $88.22 million, a PE ratio of 78.35 and a beta of 0.43. PCTEL has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $5.68.

PCTEL Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 366.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PCTEL

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in PCTEL by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 205,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 28,527 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PCTEL by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,177 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in PCTEL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in PCTEL by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,239,898 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 13,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PCTEL by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,162 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PCTEL in a research report on Saturday, December 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

PCTEL Company Profile

PCTEL, Inc engages in the provision of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. It designs and manufactures precision antennas and provides test and measurement products that improve the performance of wireless networks globally. The firm’s products include combination antennas, WiFi/Bluetooth/BLE, LMR/TETRA/P25, /GNSS/GPS, cellular(5G, LTE, CBRS, 3G, 2G), custom antennas, and Mounts, Cable, and Accessories.

